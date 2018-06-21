The threat of debilitating cyber-attacks is at an all time high. It seems as if cyber criminals are now more sophisticated, more determined, and significantly better funded to work around security measures in pursuing their ultimate target. The threats against critical infrastructure are increasing at an alarming rate. According to a recent global study from PwC, the number of security incidents across all industries rose by 38% in 2015—the biggest increase in past 12 years. The report also found a huge spike in vulnerabilities within the public sector, with the theft of intellectual property among power and utility companies tripling from 2014 to 2015—up 234%.

Sponsored By:

Learn more by downloading the full whitepaper here!