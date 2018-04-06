Webinar Date: Wednesday, May 02, 2018

Time: 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

How can utilities use data and analytics to inform decisions and create new business opportunities? Join Alyssa Blumenthal and Joe Morreale from Con Edison as they discuss how data (most of which is already being collected within your utility) can help you understand and engage with customers. From increasing energy efficiency program enrollment to preventing lost revenue from uncollectible bills, data analytics is changing the utility landscape.

Tune in to find out more >>

Speakers: