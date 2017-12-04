Sponsored by:

Event Type: Live Webinar

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2017

Time: 4:00pm ET

Duration: 1 Hour

Cost: Free

Register here!

In 2012, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) launched the Substation Design Performance Initiative to improve substation design quality and reduce cost. The project approach included deployment of new automated design tools and standardization of design processes for both in-house and contract design teams. The vision was to “Produce greenfield and brownfield designs up to 40 percent faster with Bentley Substation; avoid rework, reduce errors, and enhance collaboration with linked and cross-referenced 3D layouts and electrical drawings; capture best practices and enforce standards with automatic error checks, bills of material, and construction prints; maximize efficiencies when your project moves beyond the design phase.” This presentation will focus on the lessons learned, benefits, and challenges encountered by PG&E through the launch of this program.