Webinar Date: Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Time: 2:00PM ET / 11:00AM PT

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Central WA has lowest (hydro)electric rates in North America. Since late 2017, Chelan County PUD has been inundated with service requests equal to their peak load from Bitcoin miners that desire to set up hundreds of gaming servers to mine Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies. What is a crypto-currency and why are speculators invading central Washington and other low(er) cost service territories in the Pacific Northwest and beyond?



Join Chelan County PUD leaders as they discuss the customer service, technical and policy challenges of meeting service requests from a very non-traditional business model. How does this impact long-time residents of Wenatchee and the surrounding communities they serve and how does the governing Board of Commissioners respond?

