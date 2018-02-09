Date: Tuesday March 20, 2018

The energy systems as we know them are changing dramatically, where more decentralized, renewable energy is being added to the grid, creating new and unfamiliar challenges for grid designers, planners and operators. Distributed energy resources (DERs) now need to be incorporated into the entire grid planning and design process and network models must be consolidated and re-used across the utility IT landscape. Utilities and industrial prosumers are facing increasing pressures to reduce costs, improve reliability, and build-in resilience in response to global changing marketplaces.

These challenges can be solved with a solution that allows sophisticated power network analysis of the impact of integrating DERs, within a GIS environment. With this method, analysis results are readily available in the GIS for decision support and an up-to-date / accurate model can be accessed instantly.

Siemens PTI and Bentley Systems, Inc representatives will provide an industry perspective on leveraging value from existing GIS systems for optimized design solutions, and easily understanding the impact of DERs on the grid – all while optimizing technical, economic, and regulatory constraints.

1.The current state of grid design with the integration of distributed energy resources

2. The challenges faced by utilities and industrial prosumers

3. The value of leveraging data from existing GIS systems for creating a digital twin of power delivery systems

4. Capabilities of integrating GIS systems with power system planning

Masoom Chowdhury, Power System Consultant, Siemens PTI

Sven-Hendrik Koch , Solutions Architect / Project Manager, Siemens PTI

Ton de Vries, Business Development Director, Bentley

Alfredo Contreras,Product Manager, Bentley

