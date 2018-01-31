Sponsored by:

Event Type: Live Webinar

Date: Monday, February 26, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Time

Duration: 1 Hour

Dominion Energy is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy, with a portfolio of approximately 26,200 megawatts of generation, 15,000 miles of natural gas transmission, gathering and storage pipeline, and 6,600 miles of electric transmission lines. Dominion Energy Virginia is the electric utility responsible for managing an electric grid that spans across Virginia and North Carolina.

This presentation will focus on Dominion's mission of ensuring a robust, reliable and resilient grid among all the existing and new challenges facing the industry, and how Dominion utilizes core fundamentals with the latest technology, tools and disciplines to address these challenges. The rapid pace of changes in generation (both in location and type), physical and cyber security, consumer/industrial load makeup, and societal/regulatory demands require new tools, new solutions, and new strategies to ensure the reliability and resiliency is maintained and improved further.

Speakers:

Amanda Olsen

Senior Electrical Engineer, Burns & McDonnell

Kyle Thomas

Supervisor of Electric Transmission Operations Engineering, Dominion Energy Virginia