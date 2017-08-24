Thursday, September 14th at 12:30pm ET

Sponsored by:

From Boeing to Duke Energy, companies are taking note of the power of augmented reality smart glasses. Applications range from increasing worker safety to increasing productivity and reducing downtime. This follow-up to the June 21 webinar, “How Augmented Reality Technologies are Offering Industry-Changing Application,” will dive into specific utility applications of augmented reality. Aleksandar Vukojevic from Duke Energy will join us to discuss the benefits that Duke Energy has seen from implementing augmented reality smart glasses with its workforce. We will also discuss some of the potential use cases for augmented reality in a utility system and the future of augmented reality in the utility sector.

Register here!