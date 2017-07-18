Power.House – Bringing Residential Microgrid Solutions to Ontario

Live on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 2:00PM ET

Sponsored by:

In 2016, Alectra became the first Canadian utility to deploy a Virtual Power Plant comprised of distributed residential solar storage technology. Supported by the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO)’s Conservation Fund, the pioneering project coined “Power.House” sought to explore the potential for utility owned, customer sited distributed energy resources to be intelligently controlled to solve network level issues throughout the broader distribution system.

Based on the initial success of the pilot, Alectra and the IESO embarked on a feasibility study to evaluate the potential for mass adoption of the technology in Ontario’s Southern York Region, focused on analyzing costs, benefits (including customer savings, transmission/distribution deferral benefits, and Ancillary Services market participation), technical capabilities, and key considerations associated with aggregating a large-scale fleet of solar storage assets to deliver both customer and grid value.

Join Alectra and Burns & McDonnell as we focus on providing an overview of the pilot, along with the key insights learned from the study, highlighted by actual system performance data.