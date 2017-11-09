Date: Thursday, December 07, 2017

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Conductor selection for transmission lines is a science and can make or break a project. With more options available than ever before the selection of the optimum conductor type and size for a given transmission line design requires a complete understanding of the characteristics of all the available conductor types. This understanding must encompass more than just the current carrying capability or thermal performance of a conductor. It must include a systems approach to conductor selection.

In this webinar, we will discuss:

System design parameters that need to be evaluated for proper conductor selection.

Performance advantages of different conductor types.

Parameters to consider that impact costs.

Register now!



Speakers:

Paul L. Springer, PE, Director, Overhead Transmission Engineering, Energy Division, Southwire



