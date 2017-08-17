Neutral Corrosion: Causes, Consequences, and Solutions

Tuesday, September 19th at 2:00pm ET
Neutral corrosion can have a significant impact on system reliability and safety, yet it remains both misunderstood and misdiagnosed. Don’t miss this in-depth presentation by Glen Bertini, the leading expert on cable reliability and rehabilitation, on a topic that affects utilities of all sizes. You will come away with a clear understanding of what causes neutral corrosion, why it’s a problem (and when it isn’t), and how to detect and correct it.
Attend this live webinar to learn:
- The most frequent sources and causes of circuit failures, based on a detailed field survey of more than 150 million feet of cable across North America.
- The two causes that account for 99% of all neutral corrosion, and practical strategies for preventing it.
- Which geographic regions are most and least likely to experience significant neutral corrosion, and why.
- How to identify and properly assess the impact of neutral corrosion.
- The most capital-efficient techniques for diagnosing and repairing neutral corrosion.
Speakers:
Glen Bertini, Founder and CEO, Novinium
