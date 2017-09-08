Sponsored by:

Register Now!



Transformers and other high voltage equipment play a critical role in power delivery. As a result, their failure leads to costly and lengthy service interruptions. Utilities need a way to predict equipment failures so they can intervene beforehand.

Luckily, in today’s digital and connected world, smart technologies handle data from sensors and mobile devices. This convergence of information technologies (IT) and operational technologies (OT) facilitates condition-based and predictive monitoring and maintenance to drive asset optimization and efficiency. And that's just what happened when American Electric Power (AEP) sought a better way to analyze equipment performance to pinpoint problems. AEP partnered with ABB to form the Asset Health Center (AHC), which provides actionable information based on online monitoring and trending. Benefits were immediate as the AHC detected trouble and prevented the failure of three transformers, for an estimated savings of up to 20 million USD.

In this webinar, you'll learn how AEP provided a more reliable energy grid for their customers and a safer work environment for their employees and how ABB technologies are shaping the Internet of Things to enable a stronger, smarter and greener grid.

If your utility goals include improving safety, preventing equipment failures, optimizing maintenance effectiveness and supporting asset renewal decisions, then you won't want to miss this webinar.

First time ever audience involvement!

Your registration comments and questions will be anonymously incorporated into this unique webinar. Our presenters will customize the content to offer the highest interest and value to the registered audience! You can also ask additional questions online during the session.

Gary Rackliffe,

VP Smart Grid North America,

ABB Inc Craig Stiegemeier,

Dir of Technology, Transformer Remanufacturing & Engineering Services North America,

ABB Inc.

Carey Schneider,

Manager, Transmission System and Asset Monitoring,

American Electric Power

