Date: Thursday, June 14, 2018

Time: 2:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time

Duration: 1 Hour

High penetration of renewable generation in both transmission and distribution systems creates uncertainties of system operation conditions, particularly when conducting protection analyses. Retirement of many conventional power plants causes system reliability concerns and existing and emerging regulatory requirements, such as NERC Protection and Control (PRC) Standards, mandate enforceable requirements on protection studies.

With all these challenges, conventional methods of assessing performance of protection systems frequently reach the limits of their applicability in power systems. There are many combinations of system configurations, operation conditions and fault scenarios to be considered. System-wide protection coordination studies may become necessary and mandatory due to regulatory standards and system complicity.

Siemens PTI representative will provide an industry perspective on the challenges, solutions, and benefits of performing protection security assessments for a reliable grid. The following topics will be covered:

The current challenges to maintain the coordination of protection systems Emerging regulatory and industry drivers e.g. compliance with NERC PRC-027 and power utilities own protection practices, guidelines or codes. Overview of some protection coordination applications in the power industry. The requirements, features and functions that must be included in a protection screening and analysis solution. The benefits of performing automated protection security assessment.

Speakers:



Dr. Yaming Zhu

Principle Consultant

Siemens PTI Dr. Reza Ganjavi

Senior Key Expert in Protection System Security Assessment

Siemens PTI