Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Sponsored by:

How does distribution automation (DA) best protect the efficacy and reliability of the grid against the many unknowns? And when an unforeseen event does occur, or when there is common product or system failure, what tools, technologies, and procedures can we employ to repair, rebuild and restore the grid as quickly as possible, minimizing downtime and better positioning it against future threats?

The future isn’t about threats, it’s about solutions. What emerging technologies will shape the next generation of grid? What bold ideas will influence power delivery?

John and Steve Mueller, the principals at industry leaders G&W and Survalent, respectively, have a unique perspective formed by dual roles – leading their organizations while also actively developing and implementing DA utility solutions.



Join Rick Bush, editorial director of T&D World, as he leads a discussion with John and Steve addressing the following critical issues:

How DA impacts grid reliability, resiliency and security.

How to best prepare against a large-scale event?

Ways to minimize downtime after an event.

What will the future state of the grid look like?

