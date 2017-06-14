Menu
How Augmented Reality Technologies are Offering Industry-Changing Applications

Join Burns & McDonnell as we discuss a new generation of smart glasses and how we can begin to understand benefits in the workforce.

Sponsored by:

 

Live on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at 12:30PM ET

Forget everything you remember about Google Glass. The wearable computer glasses — Google’s first answer to hands-free internet communication —were introduced in 2013. But a lot has changed as workforces are advancing with smart glasses technology. Manufacturers, utilities, software companies and design firms are among the end users who have taken notice and begun to test how these smart glasses can be used to enhance performance and produce measurable productivity gains. Join Burns & McDonnell as we discuss a new generation of smart glasses and how we can begin to understand benefits in the workforce.

Register here: http://vshow.on24.com/vshow/BMNG/registration/8132?partnerref=UM_TDWSite

 

TAGS: Tools & Technology
