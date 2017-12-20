Date: Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Duration: 1 hour

This webinar will discuss the emergence of the Data Science Platform as an integrated and collaborative environment for empowering advanced analytics across the utility enterprise. A successful Data Science Platform enables the proliferation of data, opening up new domains for analytics. Data that was previously unavailable to users can be easily and efficiently accessed, enhancing scalability and collaboration amongst data science, business and IT teams. Join IBM, Hortonworks and Duke Energy to learn more about the capabilities of a Data Science Platform, with information on real-life applications in the customer, grid and asset domains at Duke Energy.

Webinar viewers will learn more about:

How to develop analytics as a core competency through scaled access to data for discovery and decision-making.

How to support analytics self-service within the business.

Enabling the most advanced analytical capabilities through predictive analytics and machine learning.

The most advanced and relevant Data Science Platform technologies moving into 2018.

Speakers:



Tony Bamonti, Utilities Business Development Executive - Advanced Analytics, IBM

Dan Zaratsian, Solutions Engineer, Hortonworks

Zach Toomey, IBM Data Science Sales Specialist - Energy & Utilities, IBM

Martin Cardenas, Data Scientist, Duke Energy

