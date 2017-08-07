Duke Energy and the 3rd Grid

Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 2pm ET

The needs of the utilities market continues to evolve with growing population and aging infrastructure. It’s not enough to just plan for today—it’s essential to plan ahead to meet the future demands of the market. For Duke Energy, a collaboration between Telecom and Grid Solutions brought forth a big advantage to enterprise communications. Join Duke Energy’s Derek McMullin and Burns & McDonnell’s Chrissy Carr, to learn about Duke’s strategic approach to utility business planning, and how they realized the presence of a “3rd Grid” that’s often forgotten.

Presenters:

Derek McMullen, Duke Energy

Chrissy Carr, Burns & McDonnell