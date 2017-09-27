Webinar Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Time: 1pm ET / 10am PT

Duration: 1 hour

Sponsored by:

Tomorrow’s energy provider will rely on data-driven analytics for more decisions than ever. From customer programs to asset management and expanded energy portfolios, decisions increasingly need data in order to select the best possible outcome. One key to being competitive in the future will be for utilities to proactively develop and move forward with a data governance program that enables security, flexibility, and value– even if we can’t perceive the use cases or technology on the horizon.

This webcast will provide an overview of both the theory and the practice of building a data governance program that equips utility organizations and leaders with the tools and processes that will enable success today and tomorrow.

Speakers:

Andy Kapp, Manager, Enterprise Architect, Westar Energy

Dan Soceanu, Senior Solutions Architect, SAS

Dan Zaratsian, Solutions Engineer, Hortonworks