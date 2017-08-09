Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 2pm ET

Sponsored by:







The evolution to an interconnected, data-driven information age is in full swing. The Utility Analytics Institute recently fielded a study, sponsored by ABB, to gauge how far utilities have moved along the path toward digitization, advanced analytics, and a smart grid. Based on this research and other data gathered by the Utility Analytics Institute, it’s clear that while the utility industry is making progress, the pace needs to quicken given the concentration of disruptive change challenging the industry.

Join this webinar to hear what utility executives identify as their number one business challenge, how they believe analytics can help, and learn what they say are the top analytics applications today. Plus, find out how this study supports the vision of a more unified, cloud-based, digital capability for electric utilities, why this vision is so important, and get insight into the strategic thinking that is driving the industry’s what major challenges early adopters are experiencing.

Come to this one hour webinar to gain valuable insight into the payoff of integrating advanced utility analytics into your business model today.

Presenters:

Kim Gaddy, Managing Director, Utility Analytics Institute

Gary Rackliffe, VP, Smart Grids, North America ABB

Register Now!