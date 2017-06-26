The Competitive Future for Southern California Edison

Now On-Demand!

Sponsored by:

In this session, Ron Nichols, President of Southern California Edison, and Erik Takayesu, Director of Electric System Planning, discuss the challenges of the competitive future for SCE in the context of the CPUC mandated Distribution Resource Plan (DRP) and the possibility of 30 to 50% load erosion from DER.

They will address the following questions:

How will SCE prepare for these "possible changes" and how will they remain relevant to stakeholders, especially their investors?

How will SCE engage the CPUC as these changes transpire?

What lessons from California can we all learn as technologies advance and policies change?

Watch this on-demand webinar, as well as the other sessions in the Next Generation Utility Webinar Series, by registering here: http://vshow.on24.com/vshow/BMNG/registration/8132?partnerref=UM_ODWS