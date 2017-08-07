Menu
B&M_WS_s6
Resources>Webinars

Behind the Meter: PG&E Efforts of their Commercial and Industrial Customers

Thursday, August 17, 2017 at 2pm ET

Sponsored by:

PG&E recently took a hard look at its approach to supporting large commercial and industrial customers and realized there was a problem – what best served PG&E’s needs for structuring the business was not the best way to support customers. The company embarked on an effort to segment customers differently and improved its ability to engage in more proactive, targeted and satisfying interactions that furthered the vision of serving as a trusted energy advisor. The results were pretty dramatic – after the first year of the new structure PG&E delivered nationally-recognized superior service to customers while realizing large efficiency gains.

Presenters:

Deb Affonsa, Vice President of Customer Service, PG&E Corporation
Chrissy Carr, Client Strategy Director of the Telecommunications and Network Engineering DepartmentBurns & McDonnell

Register here!

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
NxG_BM_WS_s7
Duke Energy and the 3rd Grid
Aug 07, 2017
nxg_banner2017_s5_nologo
Power.House – Bringing Residential Microgrid Solutions to Ontario
Jul 18, 2017
nxg_banner2017_s1
The Competitive Future for Southern California Edison
Jun 26, 2017
nxg_banner2017_s2_nologo
Assessment of Benefits Derived from Improved Reliability and Resiliency in Utility-owned Microgrid
Jun 26, 2017