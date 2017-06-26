Assessment of Benefits Derived from Improved Reliability and Resiliency in Utility-owned Microgrid

Now On-Demand!

Sponsored by:

Recent efforts by electric utilities to implement new technologies in existing systems are changing our understanding of the electric grid. New capabilities are being introduced by these technologies and have resulted in the design of innovative system configurations. The deployment of microgrids exemplifies this, and is considered an important turning point for distribution system engineering.

ComEd, an electric utility serving the north of Illinois and the city of Chicago, has proposed a microgrid pilot program that will deploy utility-owned microgrids in five different locations within the city of Chicago.

This webinar reviews the technical and financial assessment of the reliability improvement expected in a public-purpose community microgrid owned and operated by an electric utility. The results of the study include the estimated value of reliability improvement, distribution of benefits by type of customer, and forecast of total sustained interruption costs.

Watch this on-demand webinar, as well as the other sessions in the Next Generation Utility Webinar Series, by registering here: http://vshow.on24.com/vshow/BMNG/registration/8132?partnerref=UM_ODWS