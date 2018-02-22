Choptank Electric Cooperative to Deploys new Volt-VAR Optimization Solution

Choptank Electric Cooperative is deploying a Volt/VAR Optimization (VVO) solution from Dominion Voltage Inc. (DVI), a subsidiary of Dominion Energy.

DVI recently announced the full deployment contract for all 54,000 members of Choptank Electric Cooperative, located on Maryland's Eastern Shore.

NRTC, DVI's value-added reseller for cooperatives, teamed with DVI to propose a voltage management solution that specifically met the co-op's needs.

"As an electric cooperative we are always looking for ways to operate our system more efficiently and keep our rates low," said Mike Wheatley, president and CEO-Choptank Electric Cooperative. "Voltage optimization was an obvious next step in our grid modernization efforts after having made the investment in AMI. Using DVI's proven EDGE VVO solution will allow us to reduce our system peak and improve operating expenses through lower demand charges."

"NRTC's members demand solutions that have a strong return on investment that can bring value immediately to the cooperative and its members," said Tim Bryan, CEO-NRTC. "The business case for Choptank was very strong and the NRTC is pleased to have played a role in helping bring both DVI and Choptank together for this important project."

"More and more utilities and co-ops, such as Choptank, are looking at VVO as a "no regret" investment decision to aid in managing capacity and overall energy efficiency," said Todd Headlee, executive director-DVI. "DVI is grateful to both Choptank and NRTC for identifying the opportunity allowing us to serve its members."

More information is available at this link.