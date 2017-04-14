As a member of the Bayer Vegetation Management Stewardship Team, Harry Quicke believes that you can “never stop learning.” In his role, he develops new vegetation control strategies and oversees dissemination of this important information through a variety of mediums.

We are truly living the “Science for a Better Life” motto, with development of vegetation management strategies that control invasive weeds thus helping to increase native populations, biodiversity and wildlife habitat — and reducing wildfire frequency and intensity. It’s exciting, being part of a development process that has a direct effect on the world around us.

There is no typical day. Sometimes it’s in the office writing reports, managing a research program, responding to email requests, etc. Sometimes it’s in the field visiting cooperators and looking at studies. Sometimes it’s visiting directly with customers to talk about new vegetation control strategies. Sometimes it’s attending a meeting and presenting on new vegetation management options.

A large part of my time involves working with university or private researchers to jointly develop new vegetation management strategies. Many steps are involved, from writing protocols, communicating with cooperators, shipping materials and visiting trials to collecting and processing data, writing reports and finally disseminating the information.

My most rewarding experience so far on the Bayer VMST is becoming actively involved in the development of Esplanade® for control of invasive annual grasses. These invasive grasses are spreading at an alarming rate across the western US, and Esplanade® brings a new level of control. It is particularly gratifying to hear how impressed ecologists are with results and the transformation that occurs after Esplanade® treatments in natural areas.

Quicke’s Five Best Practices for Stewardship

Read and follow the label! Know where the risks are. Actively Communicate those risks. Take appropriate steps to mitigate the risks. Promote practices that result in the best long-term outcome for protection, restoration and habitat creation.

WHY THE TEAM EXISTS

The Bayer VMST provides vegetation management professionals and end-use customers with the technical support they need to be good stewards of the land and to help navigate an increasingly complex business and regulatory environment. The team translates company, market and university research into real-world solutions for controlling unwanted, invasive, or noxious weeds, resulting in benefits like enhanced safety, productivity, appearance, habitat and value of our land, forests and infrastructure.

WHO WE ARE

The Bayer VMST is committed to providing value to vegetation management customers by “showing up” in a way that supports the customer’s business goals and makes the customer’s job easier.



