Hydro One Restores Power to 70 Percent of Customers Affected by Wind Storm

A wind storm that started Friday afternoon and moved quickly across the province, caused power outages to about 450,000 customers. The winds subsided overnight and Hydro One crews were out in full force at first light. They have restored power to about 70 per cent of customers affected by the storm, with 140,000 customers currently without power. The 110 km/h winds caused downed power lines, uprooted trees and broke more than 420 poles.

"We have made significant progress today however there is still a lot of work to be done," said Greg Kiraly, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We have every available crew working to restore power to customers affected by this devastating wind storm. We expect many customers to still be without power overnight and will have a full contingent of crews out again at first light tomorrow restoring power."

All crews, which include line maintainers, foresters and technicians, have been mobilized to respond to outages. As power restoration work is completed in one area, associated crews are dispatched to new areas needing their attention. The Company is mobilizing crews from parts of the province where there is no storm damage so they can support the restoration effort.

Hydro One Storm Center