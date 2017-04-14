Does your commitment to caring for the land include protecting and promoting healthy habitats? By implementing individual plant treatments, we can promote sustainable, low-growing native vegetation that controls unwanted trees and brush while helping local wildlife and pollinators prosper. IPT is an essential component of an integrated, multi-year program that can help insure responsible stewardship every step of the way. Watch this instructional video to learn the steps in implementing an IPT program.
