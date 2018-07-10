Menu
Rainbow Treecare, tree growth regulators
Extending pruning cycles reduces site intrusions into neighborhoods like this, leading to happier customers.
Vegetation Management

Five Things to Know About Tree Growth Regulators

Every day, utilities learn more about how tree growth regulators can benefit vegetation management programs.

Tree growth regulators (TGRs) increasingly are being integrated into vegetation management programs across the U.S. and changing the way trees are cared for under power lines, around them, and along rights-of-way. For those who are not familiar with TGRs — and even for those who are — there may be a few things about them that are surprising to learn.

Register to view the full article

Registration on tdworld.com allows you exclusive access to high-value content such as Transmission & Distribution World supplements: Smart Grid, Renewables, Vegetation Management, Linemen, and Hurricane Sandy.

Become a member for free
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
wildfires
PG&E Responds to Latest CAL FIRE Announcement on Cause of October Fires
Jul 11, 2018
Broken snapped wooden power line post with electrical components on the ground after a storm
AVANGRID Announces Comprehensive $2.5 Billion Resiliency Plan
Jul 03, 2018
vm cover
June 2018 Vegetation Management Supplement
Jun 22, 2018
tree trimming
West Penn Power's 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway
Jun 12, 2018