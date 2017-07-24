We're committed to showcasing best practices in vegetation management, including with partners such as the Colorado State University's Weed Lab. Check out a recent CSU tour that showcased how a strategic integrated approach with Esplanade 200 SC is advancing weed control. Unlike anything else on the market, this pre-emergent herbicide features a new mode of action, providing effective, long-lasting control. Developed for the industrial vegetation management industry, Esplanade is ideal for use around railroads, roadsides, industrial sites and utility rights-of-way.

