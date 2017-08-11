BC Hydro Crews Restore Power after Wildfires

Wildfires in the Central and Southern Interior of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, last month caused significant damage to BC Hydro’s electrical infrastructure. BC Hydro actively worked with Emergency Management BC and fire officials to monitor impacted areas and assess damage to its system.

Kevin Skrepnek of the B.C. Wildfire Service said this past week that 4,910 square km of forest, bush and grassland have been torched, making 2017 the second worst in recorded history in terms of land destroyed.

Power was restored by July 28 to more than 49,000 customers affected by wildfires since July 7. BC Hydro had also replaced nearly 900 pieces of equipment, including:

371 distribution poles

261 spans of wire

159 cross arms

54 transmission structures

51 transformers

Fires in the Williams Lake area caused damage to three transmission lines. Helicopter patrols took place on Sunday to begin to assess the extent of the damage and repair plans are being developed; however due to fire activity and heavy smoke, crews are awaiting clearance from fire officials to access the area and begin repair work.

Nearly 200 BC Hydro crews, contractors and support staff worked around-the-clock to restore power, and replace or repair equipment damaged by wildfires in the Central and Southern Interior.