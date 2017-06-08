Aerial Saw in Action

Images of an air saw, which helps utilities maintain vegetation in remote areas.

Managing the growth of trees and other vegetation around transmission lines is key to helping ensure public safety and electric system reliability. In some areas, difficult terrain and wetlands around the transmission line corridor make it difficult to access with ground crews. So utilities can use an aerial saw, a cutter suspended from a helicopter. Operators must be precise ... and brave.

The following are images from Aerial Solutions, the contractor performing the work for American Transmission Co.'s vegetation management program.