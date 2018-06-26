Menu
power restoration on Puerto Rico Copyright Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Utility Business

Puerto Rico Signs Law to Overhaul Storm-Battered Energy Utility

Rossello promised that the move would also lower above-mainland electricity prices for homes and business

(Bloomberg) --Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello signed into law last Wednesday a bill that clears the way for the partial privatization of the island’s bankrupt electric company, which has been plagued by aging infrastructure and mismanagement that left millions in the dark after Hurricane Maria.

In addition to heralding a more storm-resistant energy grid, Rossello promised that the move would also lower above-mainland electricity prices for homes and business. It allows the government to move forward with a plan that could sell off power generation assets and put the transmission and distribution business under a private concessionaire.

Related: Powering Puerto Rico: Mutual Aid Continues

"Today, we begin to see Puerto Rico as a more competitive destination, where quality of life will improve because the cost of energy will drop and the environmental impact will be reduced," Rossello said Wednesday at the signing ceremony in the northwest municipality of Isabela.

Puerto Rico has defaulted on its debt, and is drastically restructuring its government portfolio. The partial privatization of the eight-decade-old monopoly, known as PREPA, has long been advocated by the fiscal oversight board installed by federal lawmakers. But it may have a political cost on the island, where many are wary of mainland profiteers and question whether electricity prices will actually come down.

Prices on Puerto Rico bonds have rebounded this year from the record lows they hit after Maria. Prepa bonds maturing in 2042 traded Wednesday at an average price of 42.5 cents on the dollar, up from nearly 30 cents at the start of 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
high voltage post, High voltage tower sky sunset background
Utilities Adopting Grid Modernization Plans But Lack Staff, Expertise to Successfully Implement
Jun 25, 2018
Charging an electric car with the power cable supply plugged in
Electric Cars Are Going to Suck Up 9% of World's Power Demand
Jun 20, 2018
engineer looking at power lines
Top Five Technological Advancements Needed for a Future Grid
Jun 16, 2018
power in Africa
South Africa Faces Weekend Blackouts Amid Eskom Pay Protests
Jun 15, 2018