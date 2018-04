On Tuesday, April 17, more than 920 exhibitors welcomed visitors to the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo. Attendees flooded the floor, finding surprises and new technology around every corner. Companies went all out this year to attract people to their booths, featuring prizes, food, live animals, and best of all, new equipment and models for hands-on experiences. T&D World Contributing Editor Gene Wolf shares what he found on the first day in the following images.