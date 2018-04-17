Menu
No Calm Before the Storm: Setting up the IEEE PES T&D Expo

Assembling booths at IEEE PES T&D
The 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo opened today at 10 a.m. MST at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 900 exhibitors waited to greet visitors to show off new products, meet new colleagues and share new technology. But what did the exhibit floor look like yesterday? T&D World's contributing editor Gene Wolf roamed the hall, dodging forklifts and pondering what was to come when the floor opened today.

Here, Gene shares what he found during the set up and actual construction of the show floor....

