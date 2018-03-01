IEEE PES T&D Conference to Open with Presentation on the Utility of the Future

You will not want to miss keynote speaker at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo on Tuesday, April 17.Gregory Bolino will kick off this year’s conference with a special opening session presentation, Utility of the Future: Defining a Business Model for Growth. As customers adopt new innovative technologies, the utility industry will continue to undergo dramatic changes. New models emerging around the world demonstrate the economic and social value of transforming the energy system, enabled by customer-focused technologies and closer integration of distributed energy and alternatives such as storage. An emerging new model can help achieve these goals and provide greater growth and value to the industry. Gain insights on the issues and challenges of this transition, which requires both a new regulatory framework and new thinking on how to best approach the grid and investment.

Currently managing director, Utilities Strategies North America for Accenture, Bolino has more than 30 years of experience helping companies in the utilities, telecommunications, cable and retail sectors transform their businesses to enable growth. He has worked extensively with utilities in North America and Europe and has published numerous perspectives on the changing utility model, including The High Stakes of Low Carbon and Capital Theft: Stealing the Utility Business Model.

The exhibit hall at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver will open immediately following the opening session. Throughout the entire show, the exhibit hall will be bustling with activity. In addition to presenting products and services at their booths, many of the exhibiting companies will conduct product showcases providing lively, in-depth explanations about their products. Visitors will be able to see innovative solutions to prepare for the future. It is also a great place to make important contacts and meet the movers and shakers of the T&D industry.