Tuesday, April 17, marks the opening of the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo exhibit hall with companies from around the world ready to show you the newest products and services. What better time to see these new products and technologies than during the Conference Luncheon, conveniently served to you in the exposition aisles.

Tuesday, April 17 : 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.