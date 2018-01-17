Menu
acquisition
Utility Business

Hydro One, Avista Receive First Regulatory Approval for Proposed Merger

Following Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval, both companies look forward to continued progress toward closing the transaction in the second half of 2018

Hydro One Limited and Avista Corp. have received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for the merger application filed on Sept. 14, 2017.

"This marks another important milestone in bringing together Hydro One and Avista," said Mayo Schmidt, president and CEO, Hydro One. "As we continue on the journey to obtain the other necessary regulatory approvals, we are confident that bringing together our two companies will deliver long-term value."

In its order, FERC noted Hydro One's commitment to insulate Avista's transmission customers from costs associated with the transaction.

"We're pleased with FERC's decision. Together, Hydro One and Avista would like to reaffirm our commitments to our customers, employees and communities that will provide benefits well into the future," said Scott Morris, Chairman and CEO, Avista. "Along with the endorsement of the Avista shareholders, this decision signifies an important step in the process to complete the transaction."

Applications for regulatory approval of the transaction are still pending with utility commissions in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Alaska.

Approval must be obtained from the Federal Communications Commission. Also required is clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, and compliance with applicable requirements under the U.S. Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, as well as the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The filings with these agencies will be made in the coming months.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
data and analytics
Black & Veatch Announces Formation of Atonix Digital
Jan 18, 2018
fpl restoring power
FPL to Apply Federal Tax Savings Toward $1.3 Billion Cost of Hurricane Irma
Jan 17, 2018
states
T&D World Minute with Rick Bush: States of the Union
Jan 11, 2018
Increasing graph with world map on business background
Itron Networked Solutions is Born
Jan 11, 2018