Menu
Two businessman connecting puzzle pieces togheter with copy space Nastco/iStock/Getty Images
Utility Business

European Energy Tech Company CESI Acquires Enernex

Deal for U.S.-based electric power engineering firm expands company’s global reach

CESI, an energy technology consulting company headquartered in Europe, and EnerNex have announced a partnership through which EnerNex will be operating under the CESI umbrella.

The acquisition brings together two stable and profitable companies with complementary portfolios to provide utilities, energy investors and regulatory bodies around the world with engineering and consulting services related to cutting-edge, technology-driven energy solutions.

By partnering with EnerNex, CESI extends its service portfolio to the North American market, including extensive capabilities in engineering of complex high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, renewable integration and interconnections, power system studies and market design, and specifying and testing advanced meters. In turn, EnerNex gains access to references and expertise as part of the CESI global network, providing new opportunities for services in grid modernization, cybersecurity and power systems consulting.

EnerNex and CESI will combine their North American and European best practices and competencies in order to address complex challenges in the energy field. As an example, by 2020 all new homes in California will be required to have solar rooftop photovolatics (PV) installed, and EnerNex is already helping utilities in that state manage an increasing number of distributed energy resources connected to the network. Also, as sales of electric vehicles are projected to continue at an exponential rate of growth, CESI is providing guidance to global utilities on understanding and optimizing the flexibility that these resources can provide to the network, and how to create financial value from it.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Broken snapped wooden power line post with electrical components on the ground after a storm
AVANGRID Announces Comprehensive $2.5 Billion Resiliency Plan
Jul 03, 2018
lineworker on pole
Top 6 T&D World Commentaries
Jul 03, 2018
Belkin
Sponsored Content
Securing Energy Company Desktops from Cyber Threats with the Latest KVM Technology
Jul 01, 2018
Smart city and telecommunication network concept. abstract mixed media.
Smart Cities Can Be Smart Business for Utilities
Jun 27, 2018