Accepting Nominations for '40 Under 40' in Power Industry

It is an amazing time to be a part of the electric power industry and we are on a mission to honor innovators, under the age of 40, who are shaping the future of electric power.  

T&D World and Utility Analytics Institute are excited to announce the Informa Power 40 Under 40. Utility transformation and the future of clean, reliable electric power is in the hands of a new generation of problem solvers and disruptors.  

Help us to spotlight the brightest, the best, the movers and shakers, who are changing your company culture and driving smart power solutions for the future of energy. #power40U40

Turn in your nomination today! The deadline is May 29.

 

 

