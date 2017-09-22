Submarine Transmission Line Powers Prince Edward Island Communities

The Northumberland Strait Submarine Transmission System project has been completed in Canada. The new submarine transmission system—a $142.5-million investment cost-shared by the governments of Canada and Prince Edward Island—increases the province's total electric power capacity to 560 MW. It will also contribute to ongoing efforts to reduce the use of fossil fuels by building a cleaner electricity supply that contributes to sustainable economic development.

The project comprises two 180-megawatt underwater cables connecting Prince Edward Island to mainland New Brunswick. Replacing decades-old cables that had a total capacity of 200 megawatts of energy, the cables were officially "plugged in" during today's energization ceremony.

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this historic infrastructure project which will foster economic growth and strengthen the middle class by creating jobs and reducing energy costs for all Islanders. We continue to invest in projects to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels in communities across the country to build a low-carbon economy and sustainable future."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Providing reliable, affordable, and increasingly renewable energy is essential to helping our province stay competitive across the country and around the world. This new electricity connection will lower energy costs for residents and businesses, create jobs, and grow our economy so that we can continue to increase prosperity for all Islanders," said The Honourable Wade MacLauchlan, Premier of Prince Edward Island.