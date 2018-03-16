Prysmian to Invest in New Laying Vessel for Submarine Cables

Prysmian Group has announced an investment in excess of €170 million in a new cable laying vessel. This investment will help bolster Prysmian’s turnkey approach for delivery of end-to-end EPCI projects, from engineering, manufacturing and installation to full monitoring and diagnostic services. In particular, it will support long-term growth prospects in the submarine cable installation business, strengthening the group’s interconnection and offshore wind project execution capabilities.

Prysmian Group’s new vessel will offer enhanced project versatility thanks to advanced features such as deep water installation capabilities for depths of more than 2,000 m; increased cable loading capacity thanks to large cable rotating platforms; capability to perform complex installation operations supporting a variety of burial systems, including heavy duty ploughs; state-of-the-art positioning and seakeeping systems and a reduced environmental footprint. The cable laying vessel is expected to be delivered by Q2 2020.

With three of the world’s most advanced cable laying vessels in its existing fleet - Giulio Verne, Cable Enterprise and Ulisse – and a wide range of high–tech installation and burial equipment, such as the Hydroplow, the PLB machines Sea Mole and Otter, and HD3 ploughing technology, this new asset will consolidate the group’s leadership in the submarine cables and systems business and will boost the capability of its submarine cable operations by insourcing installation activities while achieving on-time delivery and execution.