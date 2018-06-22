New 66 KV Submarine Cable Links for Borssele III & IV Offshore Wind Farms in the North Sea

Prysmian Group has been awarded a contract by Van Oord Offshore Wind B.V. for the development of a submarine inter–array cables system for Borssele III & IV offshore wind farms.

Prysmian will be responsible for the design, manufacture, supply and testing of about 175 km of 66 kV three core cables with XLPE insulation of various cross – section and all related accessories for Borssele III & IV wind farms. Borssele III & IV wind farms are part of the wide Borssele Wind Farm Zone located near the southern border of the Dutch Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), approximately 25 km from the shore, and will have a total installed capacity of 731.5 MW with individual wind turbine capacity of 9.54 MW.

This important project will provide sustainable and CO2 friendly electricity to more than 800.000 households in The Netherlands and it is part of a wider energy plan supported by Dutch government for the development of an energy mix aimed to achieve 16% of total generated electricity in renewable energy by 2023.

All cables will be produced in Prysmian’s center of excellence in Pikkala, Finland. The cables are due to be delivered early 2020.