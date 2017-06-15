Menu
What Methods Will Extend the Life of Aging Transmission Equipment?

You Be a Grid Master! We get questions from the utility industry. Here's your chance to show your expertise by providing answers. Best answer of the month wins a $50 gift card. Enter it in the comment section and make sure you complete site registration and verification (free). You must be verified to win!

Q: Every utility planner has gotten this response at one point or another when she/he identifies what they believe to be an important, if not urgent, system improvement. The boss says “We don’t have the money to do a major overhaul.  Identify some band aid solutions to get us to the next budget cycle.”  As the average age of our critical electric infrastructure across the U.S. nears the 50-year mark, it is becoming ever more important to identify prudent measures that will extend the useful life of aging transmission and substation equipment long enough to budget and implement replacements and major overhauls.   What are some methods for extending the useful life of aging transmission and substations?  

