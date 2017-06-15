What Methods Will Extend the Life of Aging Transmission Equipment?

Q: Every utility planner has gotten this response at one point or another when she/he identifies what they believe to be an important, if not urgent, system improvement. The boss says “We don’t have the money to do a major overhaul. Identify some band aid solutions to get us to the next budget cycle.” As the average age of our critical electric infrastructure across the U.S. nears the 50-year mark, it is becoming ever more important to identify prudent measures that will extend the useful life of aging transmission and substation equipment long enough to budget and implement replacements and major overhauls. What are some methods for extending the useful life of aging transmission and substations?

