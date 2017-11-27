Try the Digital Sentinel in your Sub

Current transformers (CTs) have long been a vital component in high voltage transmission and distribution networks. Now, non-conventional CTs (NCITs) do the same job more precisely and safer. This brief video from ABB Customer World discusses how the Fiber Optic Current Sensor (FOCS) can be easily integrated with dead tank breakers to create more intelligent and precise current measurement while the current CTs are still in place. Such an approach can make the transition to a digital system more comfortable.