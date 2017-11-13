Menu
Reconfiguring Transmission for Renewables

Nearly four decades ago, ITC Michigan built lattice-steel towers and a single-circuit extra-high-voltage transmission line for a planned nuclear plant. Now these structures are empowering a critical stretch of electrical transmission infrastructure capable of supporting up to 5000 MW of new wind generation in the Thumb region of Michigan.

Following are images from the reconfiguration of towers and conductor to support the new wind generation, saving resources, time and dollars. These images first appeared in the November 2017 T&D World "Structures" supplement.

