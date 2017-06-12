Lines and Structures in T&D

Images from our annual Structures supplement, covering innovations in design of transmission towers, offshore foundations and the use of drones in T&D.
The design and maintenance of transmission structures has started to change with new challenges and technology being introduced into the power industry. Longer spans, renewable integration and aesthetics are causing engineers and executives to come up with new ways to meet these challenges. In T&D World's Structures Supplement, published this month, we take an in-depth look at what is happening in the world of lines and structures in the delivery of electricity.
