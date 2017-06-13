Constructing CapX2020 High-Voltage Transmission

CapX2020 is a massive joint initiative that includes 11 transmission-owning utilities in Minnesota and the surrounding region. The purpose is to expand the electric transmission grid to ensure continued reliable and affordable service. The new transmission lines are being built in phases designed to meet this increasing demand as well as to support renewable energy expansion.

Included here is a sampling of images from the project; from the ground to the air. All photos are courtesy of CapX2020.

The projects are:

Bemidji-Grand Rapids, 68 miles, 230 kV

Fargo-St. Cloud, about 210 miles, 345 kV

Monticello-St. Cloud, about 28 miles, 345 kV

Hampton-Rochester-La Crosse, 150 miles, 345 kV

Brookings County-Hampton, 250 miles, 345 kV



The CapX2020 utilities - investor-owned, electric cooperatives and municipals - include those that serve the majority of customers in Minnesota and the surrounding region.