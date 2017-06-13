Menu
T&D World Magazine
Grid Optimization>Transmission

Constructing CapX2020 High-Voltage Transmission

welding
Start Slideshow
A sampling of construction photos from the massive CapX2020 high-voltage transmission project. Images courtesy of CapX2020.

CapX2020 is a massive joint initiative that includes 11 transmission-owning utilities in Minnesota and the surrounding region. The purpose is to expand the electric transmission grid to ensure continued reliable and affordable service. The new transmission lines are being built in phases designed to meet this increasing demand as well as to support renewable energy expansion.

Included here is a sampling of images from the project; from the ground to the air. All photos are courtesy of CapX2020.

The projects are:

  • Bemidji-Grand Rapids, 68 miles, 230 kV
  • Fargo-St. Cloud, about 210 miles, 345 kV
  • Monticello-St. Cloud, about 28 miles, 345 kV
  • Hampton-Rochester-La Crosse, 150 miles, 345 kV
  • Brookings County-Hampton, 250 miles, 345 kV


The CapX2020 utilities - investor-owned, electric cooperatives and municipals - include those that serve the majority of customers in Minnesota and the surrounding region.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Overhead Transmission
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
band aid
What Methods Will Extend the Life of Aging Transmission Equipment?
Jun 16, 2017
Pöyry Sweden AB, HVDC submarine cable
Island Reinforcement
Jun 08, 2017
Red Eléctrica de Espaňa, HVDC France-Spain interconnection
Crossing Mountains to Connect Two Countries
Jun 08, 2017
investment in power
Investing Wisely in Infrastructure
May 20, 2017