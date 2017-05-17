Armenia Investing $58 Million to Modernize Grid

Over $58 million worth investment programs for the modernization of Armenia’s energy system will be implemented this year, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources announced. The money is expected to come as loans and grants from international organizations and foreign countries.

According to Vartan Martirosyan, the head of a department in charge of credit and grant programs of the ministry, about $3.2 million has been invested already in the modernization of the power grid in the first quarter of this year. Of that amount, more than $2 million were spent to extend the service life of the second power unit of the Armenian nuclear power plant.

He said the Ministry has planned large-scale measures for the modernization and reconstruction of electrical substations. Based on the results of international tenders, contracts were concluded with contractors and consultants for the construction of substations Yerevan TPP, Agarak-2, Shinuair, Ashnak, Akhtanak, Charentsavan-3 and Vanadzor-1, worth a total of $17 million.

Martirosyan noted that construction of a 230-km long Hrazdan-Shinuair transmission line is currently underway. Power transmission lines for Noraduz, Lichk and Vorotan-1 have already been built. Construction continues on the Vardenis and Vaik sections, planned to be completed in 2017. He said also $6.7 million will be invested in the construction of Lalvar and Noyemberyan overhead power lines with a voltage of 110 kV.

Martirosyan said also the ministry is calculating the results of an international tender announced for selection of contractors for the construction of the Armenia-Georgia power transmission line. He said contracts with selected companies will be signed in September 2017.