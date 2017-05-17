Are Solar Flares Truly a Risk to the Power Grid?

Q: Earlier this year, we saw news reports about a relatively large asteroid that flew “dangerously close” to our planet. Scientists consider a “fly by” within 1.1 million miles of earth to be close. We also hear from time to time that solar activity may be more intense in a particular time frame and that we should be prepared. Is this one of those stories shared between guys who also wear aluminum foil hats or is there really a risk to electrical infrastructure due to flares from the sun? If this issue is real, has your company experienced any equipment damage due to solar activity?

