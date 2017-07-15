Milwaukee Launches New Line of Accessories Engineered Specifically for Power Utility

Power Utility Socket

Milwaukee Tool introduces the new Shockwave Lineman’s Accessories, including Impact Auger Bits, 3-in-1 Distribution and Transmission Utility Sockets, and a 7/16-in. Hex to ½-in. Square Impact Socket Adapter. Engineered specifically for the challenges of the construction and maintenance of utility lines, the new accessories offer speed, durability and efficiency.

Working in all weather conditions both on the ground and in the air, linemen face a unique set of challenges different from many other professionals. Recent innovation in accessories for drilling and fastening into wood or steel utility poles has been limited at best,” said James Grow, Group Marketing Manager for Milwaukee Tool. “With our new line of Shockwave™ Lineman’s accessories we set out to change this trend. Our solutions not only provide a more reliable and fast way to work, but also offer the durability benefits made famous by Milwaukee’s Shockwave™ technology– the ability to absorb peak torque and prevent breaking.”

Shockwave Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits

Engineered for the power utility lineman to drill cleaner, faster holes in a utility pole, the new Shockwave Lineman’s Impact Auger Bits feature a single spur design that scores the hole for a cleaner finish. An aggressive feed screw and cutting edge pull the bit through the material for faster drilling, while the optimized wide flute geometry ejects chips faster. A reinforced anti-friction PTFE coating makes for overall smoother drilling and removal of the auger.

While traditional ship augers have a robust design intended for nail durability in dimensional lumber, often when used in power utility poles they tend to drill slow, rough holes and bog down. To address this frustration, the new Milwaukee Lineman’s Impact Auger is optimized for use in a 7/16-in. impact wrench to drill fast, effortless holes in dense, treated utility poles. The augers come in both 18 in. and 24 in. lengths, in all key lineman’s sizes.

Shockwave Lineman’s 3-in-1 Distribution Utility Socket & 3-in-1 Transmission Utility Socket

The new Shockwave Lineman’s 3-in-1 Distribution Utility Socket and Shockwave Lineman’s 3-in-1 Transmission Utility Socket deliver more secure, efficient fastening. Current utility socket solutions are either difficult to operate or are not safely secured to the adapter – huge concerns in an industry that prioritizes safety and efficiency, especially when working off the ground. A Push-and-Twist Barrel Lock allows the user to make easy, secure one-handed size changes, even while wearing gloves. The 3-in-1 square design eliminates the need to remove the socket from the adapter while in the air, decreasing the chance of a drop hazard. Both sockets are built with interior debris shields for protection against rust and corrosion.

Shockwave Lineman’s 7/16-in. Hex to ½-in. Square Impact Socket Adapter

The new Shockwave Lineman’s 7/16-in. Hex to ½-in. Square Impact Socket Adapter was designed to be the most durable socket adapter for the lineman and to offer better retention. Today’s existing solutions lack durability and have weak retention to the socket. The optimized Shockzone of the new Milwaukee impact socket adapter makes it the most durable on the market, and the pin detent design allows it to securely hold the socket. In addition, Custom Alloy76 Steel maximizes resistance to wear and shock.

These new Shockwave Lineman’s Accessories are the first in a growing line of accessory solutions Milwaukee will introduce for power utility. Also joining this line are new High Speed Steel and Carbide-Tipped Annular Cutters engineered to drill faster holes and provide longer life in mild steel and hard metal applications.