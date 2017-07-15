Menu
HD Electric Underground Cable Fault Tester
Vegetation Management>Tools & Technology

HD Electric Introduces New Underground Cable Fault Tester

HD Electric Company, a Textron Inc. company, now offers its new Underground Cable Fault Tester, the UCT-8. This lightweight one-piece tool is used to test underground de-energized primary shielded voltage cables for faults.

HD Electric's new UCT-8 underground cable fault tester is now available. 

HD Electric Company, a Textron Inc. company, now offers its new Underground Cable Fault Tester, the UCT-8. This lightweight one-piece tool is used to test underground de-energized primary shielded voltage cables for faults.

Test results for underground DC leakage are clearly displayed as an analog bar graph along with an indication of a good or faulted cable. A self-contained 8 kV high voltage source powers the tester using a 9V lithium battery, making the UCT-8 a compact single hot stick operation tool for testing cable. An integrated safety circuitry detects cables, which have not been properly de-energized, alerts the user of the problem, and shuts down the test to prevent system damage. An automatic shutoff feature helps the battery to last longer.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
linemen tool accessories
Milwaukee Launches New Line of Accessories Engineered Specifically for Power Utility
Jul 15, 2017
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Inc., EcoLayers Inc., drone, LiDAR
Leveraging the Potential of Emerging Technologies
May 16, 2017
lidar imaging of vm
New York Power Authority Contracts for Vegetation Analysis
Apr 11, 2017
Aeronautics, UAV, aerial imaging,
Advancing Aerial Technology: Opportunities for Utilities
Mar 29, 2017