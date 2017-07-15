HD Electric Introduces New Underground Cable Fault Tester

HD Electric's new UCT-8 underground cable fault tester is now available.

HD Electric Company, a Textron Inc. company, now offers its new Underground Cable Fault Tester, the UCT-8. This lightweight one-piece tool is used to test underground de-energized primary shielded voltage cables for faults.

Test results for underground DC leakage are clearly displayed as an analog bar graph along with an indication of a good or faulted cable. A self-contained 8 kV high voltage source powers the tester using a 9V lithium battery, making the UCT-8 a compact single hot stick operation tool for testing cable. An integrated safety circuitry detects cables, which have not been properly de-energized, alerts the user of the problem, and shuts down the test to prevent system damage. An automatic shutoff feature helps the battery to last longer.