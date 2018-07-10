Menu
grid health image
Pacific Data Integrators (PRNewsfoto/Pacific Data Integrators)
Vegetation Management>Tools & Technology

Grid Health Offers Vegetation Health and Vegetation Proximity Analysis

Vegetation Proximity Analysis allows utilities to identify areas where vegetation is encroaching on power lines

Pacific Data Integrators has announced Grid Health 360, a new utility-centric solution that leverages solutions from Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management provider.

Grid Health 360 was built by Pacific Data Integrators and is powered by Informatica's Intelligent Data Platform. This solution combines Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) data analysis with Informatica's Master Data Management to give utilities a better view of their assets. Informatica MDM is a solution that offers flexibility to manage any type of business-critical data. It intelligently combines best-of-breed data integration, data quality, data as a service, business process management, data security, and data governance built on a single platform to deliver an end-to-end MDM solution.

Grid Health 360 offers both Vegetation Health and Vegetation Proximity Analysis. Vegetation Health Analysis allows utilities to see the health of vegetation within any user selected geographic radius. This is vital as dead or dry trees are at an increased risk of falling on power lines or sparking fires.

Vegetation Proximity Analysis allows utilities to identify areas where vegetation is encroaching on power lines and has become a hazard. Traditionally, utilities have had to wait for crews to travel hundreds of miles of utility lines and visually search for hazardous vegetation, a cycle that may only be repeated once every few years. Now, Grid Health 360 offers the potential for preventative vegetation management, where utilities can identify and remove high-risk vegetation without waiting for the next manual inspection.

By changing to Grid Health 360's risk-based deployment of vegetation management rather than the traditional strategy of making visual inspections every few years, utility providers could benefit from savings of up to $700 per brushmile.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pedernales Electric Cooperative, Texas A&M University, reducing wildfire risk, Fault Anticipation
Fault Anticipation Improves Operations
Jun 01, 2018
UAA, vegetation management, virtual reality
Virtual Reality Tools Expand Visual Learning
May 11, 2018
Vegetation manager
Bayer Announces New Supplemental Label for Method 240SL Herbicide
May 08, 2018
Trees
Hydraulic Long-Reach Pole Chain Saws
Mar 14, 2018